Boone and the Pacific Tigers visit conference foe Loyola Marymount

Pacific Tigers (13-15, 6-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (17-11, 7-7 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pacific Tigers (13-15, 6-7 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (17-11, 7-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keylan Boone and the Pacific Tigers take on Cameron Shelton and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC play Saturday.

The Lions are 12-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 6-7 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 20.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Boone averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.