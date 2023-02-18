Boise State plays UNLV in conference matchup

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 5-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 5-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Harkless and the UNLV Rebels take on Tyson Degenhart and the Boise State Broncos in MWC action.

The Broncos are 11-1 in home games. Boise State is second in the MWC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 5.6.

The Rebels are 5-9 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Harkless averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Harkless is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

