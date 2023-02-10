Boise State faces Wyoming, looks for 13th straight home win

Wyoming Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will try to keep its 12-game home win streak alive when the Broncos play Wyoming.

The Broncos have gone 10-1 in home games. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 2.0.

The Cowboys are 2-9 in MWC play. Wyoming averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.5 points for the Cowboys. Xavier Dusell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

