Blues bring winning streak into home matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (29-19-5, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-25-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis has a 25-25-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a 23-6-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Colorado has a 29-19-5 record overall and a 10-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have gone 24-7-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored 24 goals with 27 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored 18 goals with 44 assists for the Avalanche. Alexander Newhook has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Brandon Saad: out (upper-body).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: out (head), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Erik Johnson: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

