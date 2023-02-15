Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Central Arkansas after 26-point performance

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 4-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-10, 10-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 4-10 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-10, 10-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Devontae Blanton scored 26 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 83-73 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Colonels are 12-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 4-10 in conference games. Central Arkansas is ninth in the ASUN scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blanton is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Camren Hunter is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

