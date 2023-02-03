Blackmon leads UL Monroe against South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-13, 7-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamari Blackmon scored 35 points in UL Monroe’s 83-70 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Warhawks are 7-4 in home games. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Blackmon averaging 3.3.

The Jaguars are 4-7 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Warhawks and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Isaiah Moore is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

