Blackmon and the UL Monroe Warhawks take on conference foe South Alabama

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 7-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 7-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -11; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts UL Monroe in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Jaguars are 9-4 in home games. South Alabama scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Warhawks are 7-8 in conference games. UL Monroe has a 7-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Jamari Blackmon is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.