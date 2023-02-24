Blackhawks look to keep win streak alive, visit the Sharks

Chicago Blackhawks (20-32-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-29-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) San Jose,…

Chicago Blackhawks (20-32-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-29-11, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the San Jose Sharks looking to prolong a four-game win streak.

San Jose is 6-15-7 in home games and 18-29-11 overall. The Sharks have gone 9-12-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Chicago is 8-16-2 in road games and 20-32-5 overall. The Blackhawks have allowed 204 goals while scoring 142 for a -62 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in the last matchup. Max Domi led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has scored 18 goals with 58 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Domi has 17 goals and 29 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Jarred Tinordi: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

