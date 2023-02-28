Bishop leads George Washington against Davidson after 29-point outing

George Washington Colonials (15-14, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-14, 7-9 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Colonials (15-14, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-14, 7-9 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Davidson Wildcats after James Bishop scored 29 points in George Washington’s 92-85 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats are 7-7 on their home court. Davidson ranks ninth in the A-10 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Mennenga averaging 4.8.

The Colonials are 9-7 in A-10 play. George Washington has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Mennenga is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Brendan Adams is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 17.7 points. Bishop is shooting 42.1% and averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.