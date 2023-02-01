Bishop and the George Washington Colonials take on conference foe La Salle

George Washington Colonials (11-10, 5-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-13, 2-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Colonials (11-10, 5-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-13, 2-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Khalil Brantley and the La Salle Explorers host James Bishop and the George Washington Colonials in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Explorers are 5-6 on their home court. La Salle is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Colonials are 5-3 in conference play. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 5.3.

The Explorers and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Bishop is averaging 21.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

