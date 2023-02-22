Binghamton visits Sullivan and Vermont

Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 8-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-10, 11-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 8-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-10, 11-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -14; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Finn Sullivan scored 21 points in Vermont’s 82-80 overtime win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts have gone 8-1 at home. Vermont ranks fifth in the America East with 13.5 assists per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 4.3.

The Bearcats are 8-5 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan is averaging 8.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Dan Petcash averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jacob Falko is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

