Binghamton plays New Hampshire for conference matchup

Binghamton Bearcats (9-13, 5-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-11, 6-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clarence O. Daniels II and the New Hampshire Wildcats host Jacob Falko and the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats are 7-3 on their home court. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East with 24.9 points per game in the paint led by Daniels averaging 7.5.

The Bearcats are 5-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton is ninth in the America East shooting 29.4% from downtown. John McGriff paces the Bearcats shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Herasme is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. Daniels is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Falko is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

