Billups and Siena host Manhattan

Siena Saints (15-7, 9-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Jared Billups scored 24 points in Siena’s 70-55 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Jaspers have gone 3-6 in home games. Manhattan gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Saints are 9-2 in MAAC play. Siena ranks sixth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Javian McCollum averaging 3.8.

The Jaspers and Saints meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Brennen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Andrew Platek is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 10.7 points. Jackson Stormo is shooting 54.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

