Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama State on 4-game skid

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-18, 5-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-19, 6-8 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-18, 5-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-19, 6-8 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads into the matchup with Alabama State as losers of four games in a row.

The Hornets are 5-3 on their home court. Alabama State is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 5-9 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is eighth in the SWAC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Garrett averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is averaging 14 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Garrett is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

