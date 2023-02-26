Belmont visits Northern Iowa following Anderson’s 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (20-10, 13-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-16, 9-10 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Belmont Bruins (20-10, 13-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-16, 9-10 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Belmont Bruins after Tytan Anderson scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 86-63 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers have gone 8-7 in home games. Northern Iowa is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 13-6 against MVC opponents. Belmont averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Ben Sheppard is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.