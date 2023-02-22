Belmont puts home win streak on the line against Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (20-9, 13-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-10, 12-6 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (20-9, 13-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-10, 12-6 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bruins face Indiana State.

The Bruins have gone 11-2 at home. Belmont is second in the MVC with 15.3 assists per game led by Keishawn Davidson averaging 4.4.

The Sycamores have gone 13-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

