Battle leads Montana State against Northern Colorado after 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (7-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Raequan Battle scored 21 points in Montana State’s 69-68 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Montana State is third in the Big Sky with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 4.1.

The Bears have gone 2-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is ninth in the Big Sky with 11.8 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belo is averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Battle is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

