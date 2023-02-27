Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green after 24-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-21, 5-11 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-19, 4-12 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-21, 5-11 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-19, 4-12 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-68 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons have gone 6-9 at home. Bowling Green has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 5-11 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Bates is averaging 20 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.