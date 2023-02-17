Bass and Central Michigan host Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Ohio Bobcats after Reggie Bass scored 25 points in Central Michigan’s 77-74 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas have gone 6-5 in home games. Central Michigan has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 7-6 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Bass is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Jaylin Hunter is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Wilson is averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

