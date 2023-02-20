Bass and Central Michigan host Buffalo

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-17, 5-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-15, 6-8 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-17, 5-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-15, 6-8 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Buffalo Bulls after Reggie Bass scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 76-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls are 9-4 in home games. Buffalo is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 5-9 in MAC play. Central Michigan is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is averaging 15.3 points for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Bass is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.