Basile leads Virginia Tech against Georgia Tech after 33-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-16, 2-13 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Grant Basile scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 93-87 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-6 on their home court. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Javon Franklin leads the Yellow Jackets with 6.3 boards.

The Hokies are 5-9 in conference play. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 4.7.

The Yellow Jackets and Hokies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Basile is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.