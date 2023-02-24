Live Radio
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out with bruised knee

The Associated Press

February 24, 2023, 3:52 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was sidelined by a bruised knee on Friday.

The 20-year-old Ansu hurt his left knee in training, a day after Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League after losing at Manchester United 2-1.

That meant Ansu will likely be unavailable for the Spanish league game at Almeria on Sunday, when Barcelona tries to protect its eight-point lead.

Barcelona then visits Real Madrid on Thursday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

The club gave no timetable for his return.

Barcelona is also without injured midfielder Pedri and winger Ousmane Dembélé.

___

