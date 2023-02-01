Banks, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off against the Richmond Spiders

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Saint Bonaventure in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Spiders are 9-2 in home games. Richmond scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Bonnies are 5-4 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

