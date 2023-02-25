Bamba and Washington State host Cal

Washington State Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-25, 2-15 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Washington State Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-25, 2-15 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -11; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the California Golden Bears after TJ Bamba scored 22 points in Washington State’s 67-63 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-13 in home games. Cal is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Cougars have gone 9-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is third in the Pac-12 allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Thiemann is scoring 9.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games for Cal.

Justin Powell is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.6 points. Mouhamed Gueye is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 52.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

