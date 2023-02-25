Ball State visits Eastern Michigan after Sellers’ 20-point game

Ball State Cardinals (20-8, 11-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-21, 4-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ball State Cardinals (20-8, 11-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-21, 4-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Jaylin Sellers scored 20 points in Ball State’s 82-70 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles have gone 5-7 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 11-4 in conference play. Ball State has a 7-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is scoring 19.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Jarron Coleman is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sellers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.