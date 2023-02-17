Ball State plays Western Michigan after Sparks’ 20-point outing

Ball State Cardinals (19-7, 10-3 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-20, 2-11 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (19-7, 10-3 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-20, 2-11 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Payton Sparks scored 20 points in Ball State’s 87-77 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Broncos are 5-6 on their home court. Western Michigan is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 10-3 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Jarron Coleman averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.6 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Coleman is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.