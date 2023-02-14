Ball State faces Northern Illinois, looks for 6th straight win

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-14, 7-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-14, 7-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State heads into a matchup with Northern Illinois as winners of five straight games.

The Cardinals are 10-1 on their home court. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 3.1.

The Huskies have gone 7-5 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

