Baker leads Nevada against San Jose State after 25-point game

San Jose State Spartans (16-11, 7-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the San Jose State Spartans after Will Baker scored 25 points in Nevada’s 75-66 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 13-0 on their home court. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Spartans are 7-7 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Darrion Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Omari Moore is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

