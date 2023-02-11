Bailey and No. 7 UCLA host Oregon

UCLA Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA visits the Oregon Ducks after Amari Bailey scored 24 points in UCLA’s 62-47 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 11-4 on their home court. Oregon is fourth in the Pac-12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 4.6.

The Bruins are 11-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

