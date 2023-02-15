Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (28-19-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-20-5, fourth in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota;…

Colorado Avalanche (28-19-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-20-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -136, Avalanche +116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild for a matchup within the Central Division Wednesday.

Minnesota is 28-20-5 overall and 8-6-0 against the Central Division. The Wild are 22-7-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Colorado is 28-19-4 overall and 9-4-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a +12 scoring differential, with 153 total goals scored and 141 allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 30 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (knee).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: out (head), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Erik Johnson: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.