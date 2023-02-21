Austin Peay visits Stetson following Brown’s 22-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (9-20, 3-13 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-11, 11-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (9-20, 3-13 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-11, 11-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Luke Brown scored 22 points in Stetson’s 88-84 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 8-1 in home games. Stetson leads the ASUN shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Wheza Panzo shooting 49.7% from 3-point range.

The Governors are 3-13 in conference games. Austin Peay gives up 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is averaging 14.6 points for the Hatters. Panzo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Carlos Paez is averaging 7.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Governors. Sean Durugordon is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Governors: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

