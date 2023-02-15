Austin Peay Governors take on the Jacksonville Dolphins on 10-game skid

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay enters the matchup with Jacksonville as losers of 10 in a row.

The Governors have gone 6-7 at home. Austin Peay is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins have gone 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Governors and Dolphins square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is shooting 49.1% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

