Augustin and Prairie View A&M host Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-14, 4-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Hegel Augustin scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 89-74 overtime win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Zion Harmon is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.3 points. Marcus Garrett is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

