AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (Host Course) 6,934 yards; Par 71 b-Pebble Beach Golf Links 6,972 yards; Par 72 c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,041 yards; Par 72 Purse: $9 million Partial Final Round Suspended due to darkness

Taylor Pendrith 71-69-71-64_275 -12

Mark Hubbard 73-69-69-68_279 -8

Garrick Higgo 69-68-74-68_279 -8

Nick Taylor 68-72-70-69_279 -8

Martin Trainer 65-72-73-69_279 -8

Dylan Wu 69-70-72-69_280 -7

Sung Kang 70-71-71-68_280 -7

Kyle Westmoreland 67-72-71-70_280 -7

Harry Hall 64-74-73-70_281 -6

Sam Stevens 68-75-68-70_281 -6

Kevin Kisner 76-69-67-69_281 -6

Aaron Baddeley 65-74-72-71_282 -5

Dean Burmester 70-68-74-71_283 -4

MJ Daffue 69-72-70-73_284 -3

Tyson Alexander 71-69-71-73_284 -3

Charley Hoffman 70-70-72-72_284 -3

Paul Haley 70-72-69-75_286 -1

Lanto Griffin 73-71-68-74_286 -1

Ryan Armour 71-72-69-74_286 -1

Did not finish

Justin Rose

Kurt Kitayama

Peter Malnati

Keith Mitchell

Joseph Bramlett

Brent Grant

Viktor Hovland

Hank Lebioda

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Robby Shelton

Brendon Todd

Jonas Blixt

Nick Hardy

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Kevin Yu

Eric Cole

Denny McCarthy

Andrew Novak

Seamus Power

Scott Stallings

Richy Werenski

Harry Higgs

Michael Kim

Russell Knox

Taylor Moore

Doc Redman

Callum Tarren

Augusto Nunez

Byeong Hun An

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Fabian Gomez

Seonghyeon Kim

Satoshi Kodaira

David Lingmerth

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Greg Chalmers

Tano Goya

Cody Gribble

Tom Hoge

Matthew NeSmith

SeungYul Noh

Sean O’Hair

Paul O’Hara

Geoff Ogilvy

Chad Ramey

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Trevor Werbylo

Danny Willett

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Justin Rose -15 9

Denny McCarthy -13 15

Brendon Todd -13 12

Peter Malnati -13 9

Taylor Pendrith -12 18

Beau Hossler -12 12

Keith Mitchell -12 10

Brandon Wu -12 10

Michael Kim -10 17

Richy Werenski -10 15

Ryan Moore -10 13

Brent Grant -10 12

