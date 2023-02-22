Ash leads Citadel against East Tennessee State after 24-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Austin Ash scored 24 points in Citadel’s 72-68 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Buccaneers are 5-9 on their home court. East Tennessee State ranks third in the SoCon with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 12.0.

The Bulldogs are 5-11 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Clark averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Haynes is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Ash is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

