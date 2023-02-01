Ash and Citadel host VMI

VMI Keydets (5-18, 0-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (5-18, 0-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the VMI Keydets after Austin Ash scored 24 points in Citadel’s 76-75 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-6 in home games. Citadel has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Keydets are 0-10 in conference games. VMI is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Ash is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Sean Conway is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

