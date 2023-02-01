Live Radio
Army secures 71-69 victory over Lehigh

The Associated Press

February 1, 2023, 9:46 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 23 points and Army beat Lehigh 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Rucker had eight rebounds for the Black Knights (13-11, 7-4 Patriot League). Coleton Benson scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Charlie Peterson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3) were led in scoring by Keith Higgins Jr., who finished with 17 points and five steals. Dominic Parolin added 12 points and six rebounds for Lehigh. Tyler Whitney-Sidney also put up 11 points and two steals. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Mountain Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

