Arkansas visits Wallace and Kentucky

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Cason Wallace scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 72-67 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats are 12-2 on their home court. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 16.0 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 5.6.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

The Wildcats and Razorbacks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Ricky Council IV is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

