Arkansas visits No. 2 Alabama following Miller’s 41-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Brandon Miller scored 41 points in Alabama’s 78-76 overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide are 13-0 in home games. Alabama has a 20-4 record against teams over .500.

The Razorbacks are 8-7 in conference games. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 19.5 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Davonte Davis is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.5 points. Ricky Council IV is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

