Arkansas State visits Savrasov and Georgia Southern

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-16, 2-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-16, 2-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -7; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Andrei Savrasov scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-73 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves are 2-11 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Caleb Fields is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.5 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

