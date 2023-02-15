Arkansas State hosts Williams and Troy

Troy Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Zay Williams scored 26 points in Troy’s 80-65 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-7 in home games. Arkansas State has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 8-6 in conference matchups. Troy has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.2 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

