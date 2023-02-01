Arkansas State hosts Moore and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (9-13, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-13, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Isaiah Moore scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 77-60 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves are 8-6 on their home court. Arkansas State has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars have gone 3-7 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Moore is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.0 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 64.8% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.