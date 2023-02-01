Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Oregon State Beavers on 4-game slide

Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State heads into the matchup against Oregon State as losers of four in a row.

The Sun Devils are 8-3 on their home court. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Warren Washington averaging 6.0.

The Beavers are 3-8 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Cambridge averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Marcus Bagley is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 4.8 points for the Beavers. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.