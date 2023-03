Arbitration Winners-Losers

Teams 7, Players 5 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Luis Arraez, Mia $6,100,000 $5,000,000 Jesús Luzardo, Mia 2,450,000 2,100,000 Luis…

Teams 7, Players 5 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Luis Arraez, Mia $6,100,000 $5,000,000 Jesús Luzardo, Mia 2,450,000 2,100,000 Luis Rengifo, LAA 2,300,000 2,000,000 Harold Ramírez, Tam 2,200,000 1,900,000 Jason Adam, Tam 1,775,000 1,550,000

Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Max Fried, Atl $15,000,000 $13,500,000 Corbin Burnes, Mil 10,750,000 10,010,000 Kyle Tucker, Hou 7,500,000 5,000,000 Diego Castillo, Sea 3,225,000 2,950,000 Brady Singer, KC 3,325,000 2,950,000 Josh Rojas, Ari 2,900,000 2,575,000 Ryan Helsley, StL 3,000,000 2,150,000

