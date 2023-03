Arbitration Winners-Losers

Teams 5, Players 3 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Luis Arraez, Mia $6,100,000 $5,000,000 Jesús Luzardo, Mia 2,450,000 2,100,000 Jason…

Teams 5, Players 3 Winners Player, Club Asked Offered Luis Arraez, Mia $6,100,000 $5,000,000 Jesús Luzardo, Mia 2,450,000 2,100,000 Jason Adam, Tam 1,775,000 1,550,000

Losers Player, Club Asked Offered Max Fried, Atl $15,000,000 $13,500,000 Corbin Burnes, Mil 10,750,000 10,010,000 Kyle Tucker, Hou 7,500,000 5,000,000 Diego Castillo, Sea 3,225,000 2,950,000 Brady Singer, KC 3,325,000 2,950,000

