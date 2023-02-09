Appalachian State visits UL Monroe following Blackmon’s 23-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -2; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jamari Blackmon scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 72-64 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Warhawks have gone 7-5 at home. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.5 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 6-6 in conference matchups. Appalachian State is the Sun Belt leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Huntley averaging 4.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

