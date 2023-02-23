Appalachian State plays Georgia Southern after Mantis’ 22-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Christopher Mantis scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 78-52 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 11-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 9-8 in conference games. Appalachian State is 8-12 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Tyree Boykin is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 10.6 points. Donovan Gregory is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

