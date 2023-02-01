Antoine and Radford host Presbyterian

Radford Highlanders (14-9, 8-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 1-9 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (14-9, 8-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 1-9 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -6; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Bryan Antoine scored 21 points in Radford’s 55-52 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-5 in home games. Presbyterian has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders have gone 8-2 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Forrest is averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

DaQuan Smith is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Highlanders. Antoine is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

