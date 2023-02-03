Anderson leads UIC against Evansville after 29-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (4-20, 0-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 1-12 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-20, 0-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 1-12 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Trevante Anderson scored 29 points in UIC’s 68-62 overtime loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Flames are 5-6 in home games. UIC is eighth in the MVC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 0-13 in conference play. Evansville averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Flames and Purple Aces match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for UIC.

Antoine Smith Jr. is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.9 points. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.