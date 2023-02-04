Amos, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 4-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 5-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 4-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 5-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on Nico Galette and the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday.

The Pioneers are 6-4 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 4-6 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.3 points for the Pioneers. Galette is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Amos is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

